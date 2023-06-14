Hey YA Extra Credit: Queer Graphic Novels

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica discusses a few graphic novels she’s read lately that highlight and center queer characters.

Books Discussed

Boys Run the Riot by Keito Gaku

Bingo Love by Tee Franklin, illustrated by Jenn St. Onge and Joy San

Belle of the Ball by Mari Costa