Hey YA Extra Credit: New YA Novellas
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, Tirzah talks about the trend of YA novellas and some recent novellas releases that should be on your radar!
Books Discussed:
Love, Creekwood by Becky Albertalli
The Gentleman’s Guide to Getting Lucky by Mackenzi Lee
Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire
Mysteries of Thorn Manor by Margaret Rogerson
Kill Joy by Holly Jackson
Last Violent Call by Chloe Gong