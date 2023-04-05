Hey YA Extra Credit: New YA Novellas

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Tirzah talks about the trend of YA novellas and some recent novellas releases that should be on your radar!

Books Discussed:

Love, Creekwood by Becky Albertalli

The Gentleman’s Guide to Getting Lucky by Mackenzi Lee

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire

Mysteries of Thorn Manor by Margaret Rogerson

Kill Joy by Holly Jackson

Last Violent Call by Chloe Gong