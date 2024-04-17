Hey YA Extra Credit: New YA Books Out This Week
Erica highlights some new YA books out this week, which include a contemporary YA novel, a fantastical Lipan Apache mystery, a Caribbean-inspired fantasy, and an aro-ace contemporary romance.
Books Discussed
We’re Never Getting Home by Tracy Badua
Sheine Lende by Darcie Little Badger, illustrated by Rovina Cai
King of Dead Things by Nevin Holness
Dear Wendy by Ann Zhao