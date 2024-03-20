Hey YA Extra Credit: 25-Year YA Anniversaries
Kelly is back to talk about 1999 YA—titles that are celebrating 25-year anniversaries this year.
Links
The Perks of Being a Wallflower Turns 25
The Most Studied YA Books in Colleges and Universities
Walter Dean Myers Talks Book Banning, Writing for Troubled Kids
8 YA Authors on Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson
15 years of Speak: An Interview with Laurie Halse Anderson
Books Discussed
The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson
Monster by Walter Dean Myers
Restless Spirit: The Life and Work of Dorthea Lange by Elizabeth Partridge
Looking for Alibrandi by Melina Marchetta
Who Are You?: Voices of Mixed Race Young People edited by Pearl Fuyo Gaskins (Note that this appears out of print, but there are still copies available to purchase—it was a groundbreaking title)
Keeping the Moon by Sarah Dessen
Bud, Not Buddy by Christopher Paul Curtis