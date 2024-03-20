Hey YA Extra Credit: 25-Year YA Anniversaries

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly is back to talk about 1999 YA—titles that are celebrating 25-year anniversaries this year.

Books Discussed

The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky

Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson

Monster by Walter Dean Myers

Restless Spirit: The Life and Work of Dorthea Lange by Elizabeth Partridge

Looking for Alibrandi by Melina Marchetta

Who Are You?: Voices of Mixed Race Young People edited by Pearl Fuyo Gaskins (Note that this appears out of print, but there are still copies available to purchase—it was a groundbreaking title)

Keeping the Moon by Sarah Dessen

Bud, Not Buddy by Christopher Paul Curtis