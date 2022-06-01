Happy Pride, YA Readers!
This week, Tirzah kicks off Pride Month with a bunch of recommendations of 2022 LGBTQ+ YA releases!
Books Discussed
Nothing Burns as Bright as You by Ashley Woodfolk
The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
Just Your Local Bisexual Disaster by Andrea Mosqueda
Out of the Blue by Jason June
Epically Earnest by Molly Horan
A Little Bit Country by Brian D. Kennedy
Youngblood by Sasha Laurens
The Killing Code by Ellie Marney
None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney
A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo