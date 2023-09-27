Great YA Reads to Celebrate Latine Heritage Month!
Tirzah and Erica discuss some interesting news stories and celebrate Latine Heritage Month with some fab YA books by Latine authors.
News:
- Reading advocate and icon Levar Burton will serve as the first actor to lead Banned Books Week as the honorary chair.
- The Love at First Sight movie is now on Netflix based on The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith.
- The live-action of the One Piece manga by Eiichiro Oda.
Books Discussed:
The Luis Ortega Survival Club by Sonora Reyes
Into the Light by Mark Oshiro
Northranger by Rey Terciero and Bre Indigo
Lucha of the Night Forest by Tehlor Kay Mejia
The Fall of Whit Rivera by Crystal Maldonado
Nigeria Jones by Ibi Zoboi
Pride by Ibi Zoboi
Suddenly a Murder by Lauren Muñoz
The Making of Yolanda la Bruja by Lorraine Avila
Honorable mentions: Just Say Yes by Goldy Moldavsky and adult book Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo