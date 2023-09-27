Great YA Reads to Celebrate Latine Heritage Month!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss some interesting news stories and celebrate Latine Heritage Month with some fab YA books by Latine authors.

News:

Books Discussed:

The Luis Ortega Survival Club by Sonora Reyes

Into the Light by Mark Oshiro

Northranger by Rey Terciero and Bre Indigo

Lucha of the Night Forest by Tehlor Kay Mejia

The Fall of Whit Rivera by Crystal Maldonado

Nigeria Jones by Ibi Zoboi

Pride by Ibi Zoboi

Suddenly a Murder by Lauren Muñoz

The Making of Yolanda la Bruja by Lorraine Avila

Honorable mentions: Just Say Yes by Goldy Moldavsky and adult book Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo