This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss great books for giving this holiday season!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Common’s Author Postcard Auction

Wizkit: An Adventure Overdue by Tanya J. Scott

Eragon: Illustrated edition by Christopher Paolini and Sidharth Chaturvedi

Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook by Sohla El-Waylly

Snacking Bakes by Yossy Arefi

A Field Guide to Backyard Birds of North America: A Visual Directory of the Most Popular Backyard Birds – Includes a 2-Year Logbook by Rob Hume

Birdsearch: More than 100 Themed Wordsearch Puzzles by Eric Saunders

The Pride Atlas: 500 Iconic Destinations for Queer Travelers by Maartje Hensen

On Great Fields: The Life and Unlikely Heroism of Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain by Ronald C. White

Shadow Speaker deluxe edition by Nnedi Okorafo

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants 10th-anniversary edition by Robin Wall Kimmerer

The Do-Over by Lynn Painter, special edition

Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion by Mitchell S. Jackson

Fangirl 10th Anniversary Edition by Rainbow Rowell

Loaded: The Life (and Afterlife) of the Velvet Underground by Dylan Jones

The Cruel Prince Collector’s Edition by Holly Black

Our World in Numbers Animals: An Encyclopedia of Fantastic Facts by DK

Weird But True Sharks by National Geographic Kids

1,000 Amazing Weird Facts by DK

The Great British Baking Show: Kitchen Classics: The Official 2023 Great British Bake Off Book by The Bake Off Team

What We’re Reading:

The Gentleman’s Gambit by Evie Dunmore

Memory Piece by Lisa Ko

“What Do You Mean, Murder?” Clue and the Making of a Cult Classic by John Hatch

More Books Out This Week:

A True Account: Hannah Masury’s Sojourn Amongst the Pyrates, Written by Herself by Katherine Howe

Gaslight (A Philip Taiwo Mystery, 2) by Femi Kayode

Critical Hits: Writers Playing Video Games by Carmen Maria Machado and J. Robert Lennon

Winter Solstice: An Essay by Nina MacLaughlin

The Ghosts of Beatrice Bird by Louisa Morgan

Warrior of the Wind (The Nameless Republic Book 2) by Suyi Davies Okungbowa

Saevus Corax Captures the Castle by K. J. Parker

There Should Have Been Eight by Nalini Singh

Sailing the Graveyard Sea: The Deathly Voyage of the Somers, the U.S. Navy’s Only Mutiny, and the Trial That Gripped the Nation by Richard Snow

Tone by Sofia Samatar and Kate Zambreno

The Other Half by Charlotte Vassell

Longstreet: The Confederate General Who Defied the South by Elizabeth Varon

The Queer Girl is Going to Be Okay by Dale Walls