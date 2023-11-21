Great Books for Giving: November 21, 2023
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss great books for giving this holiday season!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Common’s Author Postcard Auction
Wizkit: An Adventure Overdue by Tanya J. Scott
Eragon: Illustrated edition by Christopher Paolini and Sidharth Chaturvedi
Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook by Sohla El-Waylly
Snacking Bakes by Yossy Arefi
A Field Guide to Backyard Birds of North America: A Visual Directory of the Most Popular Backyard Birds – Includes a 2-Year Logbook by Rob Hume
Birdsearch: More than 100 Themed Wordsearch Puzzles by Eric Saunders
The Pride Atlas: 500 Iconic Destinations for Queer Travelers by Maartje Hensen
On Great Fields: The Life and Unlikely Heroism of Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain by Ronald C. White
Shadow Speaker deluxe edition by Nnedi Okorafo
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants 10th-anniversary edition by Robin Wall Kimmerer
The Do-Over by Lynn Painter, special edition
Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion by Mitchell S. Jackson
Fangirl 10th Anniversary Edition by Rainbow Rowell
Loaded: The Life (and Afterlife) of the Velvet Underground by Dylan Jones
The Cruel Prince Collector’s Edition by Holly Black
Our World in Numbers Animals: An Encyclopedia of Fantastic Facts by DK
Weird But True Sharks by National Geographic Kids
1,000 Amazing Weird Facts by DK
The Great British Baking Show: Kitchen Classics: The Official 2023 Great British Bake Off Book by The Bake Off Team
What We’re Reading:
The Gentleman’s Gambit by Evie Dunmore
Memory Piece by Lisa Ko
“What Do You Mean, Murder?” Clue and the Making of a Cult Classic by John Hatch
More Books Out This Week:
A True Account: Hannah Masury’s Sojourn Amongst the Pyrates, Written by Herself by Katherine Howe
Gaslight (A Philip Taiwo Mystery, 2) by Femi Kayode
Critical Hits: Writers Playing Video Games by Carmen Maria Machado and J. Robert Lennon
Winter Solstice: An Essay by Nina MacLaughlin
The Ghosts of Beatrice Bird by Louisa Morgan
Warrior of the Wind (The Nameless Republic Book 2) by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
Saevus Corax Captures the Castle by K. J. Parker
There Should Have Been Eight by Nalini Singh
Sailing the Graveyard Sea: The Deathly Voyage of the Somers, the U.S. Navy’s Only Mutiny, and the Trial That Gripped the Nation by Richard Snow
Tone by Sofia Samatar and Kate Zambreno
The Other Half by Charlotte Vassell
Longstreet: The Confederate General Who Defied the South by Elizabeth Varon
The Queer Girl is Going to Be Okay by Dale Walls