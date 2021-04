Jeff and Rebecca note the passing of Beverly Cleary and Larry McMurtry, talk more Amazon/Big 5 anti-trust litigation, a Tennessee law that breaks new ground in terribleness, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

Scholastic pulls Captain Underpants spinoff because of passive racism

Tennessee bill seeks to ban any books that “promote, normalize, support, or address” LGTBQ issues

Amazon & Big 5 face anti-trust lawsuit from booksellers

HarperCollins buying HMH