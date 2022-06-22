Free Books For All!
This week, Erica and Tirzah discuss some great resources for free YA books for teens this summer!
Books and Sites Discussed:
Queer book sales surge with YA books leading the way
NYPL is giving away 500,000 books
In Purpose Banned Books for Teens
Overdrive The Big Library Read
Kings, Queens, and In–Betweens and Bruised by Tanya Boeteju
When We Were Magic by Sarah Gailey
We Are the Ants by Shaun David Hutchinson
Autoboyography by Christina Lauren
In Deeper Waters by F.T. Lukens
A Dark and Hollow Star by Ashley Shuttleworth
Sweet and Bitter Magic by Adrienne Tooley
Five Total Strangers by Natalie D. Rishcardson
Reverie by Ryan La Sala
The Girl With the Red Balloon by Katherine Locke
Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson
Dear Martin by Nic Stone
All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson
Honestly Ben by Bill Konigsburg
This is My America by Kim Johnson
Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson
Sisters of the Snake by Sasha and Sarena Nanua