Free Books For All!

This week, Erica and Tirzah discuss some great resources for free YA books for teens this summer!

Books and Sites Discussed:

Queer book sales surge with YA books leading the way

NYPL is giving away 500,000 books

Riveted Lit

Tor.com

The Novl

SYNC Audiobooks

Free comics resources

In Purpose Banned Books for Teens

Overdrive The Big Library Read

Kings, Queens, and In–Betweens and Bruised by Tanya Boeteju

When We Were Magic by Sarah Gailey

We Are the Ants by Shaun David Hutchinson

Autoboyography by Christina Lauren

In Deeper Waters by F.T. Lukens

A Dark and Hollow Star by Ashley Shuttleworth

Sweet and Bitter Magic by Adrienne Tooley

Five Total Strangers by Natalie D. Rishcardson

Reverie by Ryan La Sala

The Girl With the Red Balloon by Katherine Locke

Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson

Dear Martin by Nic Stone

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

Honestly Ben by Bill Konigsburg

This is My America by Kim Johnson

Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson

Sisters of the Snake by Sasha and Sarena Nanua