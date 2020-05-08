Episode 77
Experiencing My Muppet Arming Mood
Katie and Rincey discuss the Edgar Award winners, Tana French’s new book and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the publication of The Mysterious Affair at Styles.
Show Notes
The 2020 Edgar Awards winners have been announced
Watch the acceptance speeches on the Edgar Awards’ YouTube channel
A preview of Tana French’s upcoming novel, The Searcher
A sequel to the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark film is in the works
Stephen King’s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon is getting a film adaptation
100 Years of Agatha Christie Stories
Books Mentioned
The Mysterious Affair at Styles by Agatha Christie
A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight
Seven Years of Darkness by You-Jeong Jeong
The Boy in the Red Dress by Kristin Lambert
A Deadly Inside Scoop by Abby Collette
Death in the East by Abir Mukherjee
The End of October by Lawrence Wright
The Last Trial by Scott Turow
The Goodbye Man by Jeffrey Deaver
Birds of a Feather by Jacquline Winspear
Shelter by Jung Yun
Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden