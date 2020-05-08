Experiencing My Muppet Arming Mood

Katie and Rincey discuss the Edgar Award winners, Tana French’s new book and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the publication of The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

Show Notes

The 2020 Edgar Awards winners have been announced

Watch the acceptance speeches on the Edgar Awards’ YouTube channel

A preview of Tana French’s upcoming novel, The Searcher

A sequel to the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark film is in the works

Stephen King’s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon is getting a film adaptation

Trailer for Lovecraft Country

100 Years of Agatha Christie Stories

Books Mentioned

The Mysterious Affair at Styles by Agatha Christie

A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight

Seven Years of Darkness by You-Jeong Jeong

The Boy in the Red Dress by Kristin Lambert

A Deadly Inside Scoop by Abby Collette

Death in the East by Abir Mukherjee

The End of October by Lawrence Wright

The Last Trial by Scott Turow

The Goodbye Man by Jeffrey Deaver

Birds of a Feather by Jacquline Winspear

Shelter by Jung Yun

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden