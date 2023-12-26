Rerun: Exciting 2023 Book Releases

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We’re off this holiday week, but we thought it would be fun to share a rerun of our most anticipated books of 2023, which originally aired on December 27, 2022.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Big Swiss, Chain-Gang All-Stars, Real Self-Care, and more books they’re excited to read in 2023!

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper

The Body Liberation Project: How Understanding Racism and Diet Culture Helps Cultivate Joy and Build Collective Freedom by Chrissy King

Big Swiss by Jen Beagin

Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program for Redefining Wellness (Crystals, Cleanses, and Bubble Baths Not Included) by Dr. Pooja Lakshmin, MD

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai

The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

“You Just Need to Lose Weight” and 19 Other Myths About Fat People by Aubrey Gordon

House of Cotton by Monica Brashears

Drama Free: A Guide to Managing Unhealthy Family Relationships by Nedra Glover Tawwab

Quietly Hostile: Essays by Samantha Irby

Falling Back in Love with Being Human: Letters to Lost Souls by Kai Cheng Thom

My Murder by Katie Williams

Transitional: In One Way or Another, We All Transition by Munroe Bergdorf

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei

My Dear Henry: A Jekyll & Hyde Remix by Kalynn Bayron

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Shadow Cabinet by Juno Dawson

Promises Stronger than Darkness by Charlie Jane Anders

Keep Looking Up: Your Guide to the Powerful Healing of Birdwatching by Tammah Watts

Titanium Noir by Nick Harkaway

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Grime by Sibylle Berg, Tim Mohr (translator)

Vinyl Resting Place: The Record Shop Mysteries by Olivia Blacke

Someone Had to Do It by Amber and Danielle Brown

All the Way Happy by Kit Coltrane

The Sugar Jar: Create Boundaries, Embrace Self-Healing, and Enjoy the Sweet Things in Life by Yasmine Cheyenne

The Lost Witch by Paige Crutcher

That Dangerous Energy by Aya de León

The Lipstick Bureau: A Novel Inspired by True WWII Events by Michelle Gable

The Valentine’s Hate by Sidney Halston

Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson

The Book of Everlasting Things by Aanchal Malhotra

Never Cross a Highlander by Lisa Rayne

Maze by Thiago Souto