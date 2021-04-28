Episode 92
Everything Is Feudal Europe
Hannah and Tirzah talk about exciting news from Disney-Hyperion and then dive into standalone high fantasy.
Show notes
“Brown for No Reason” article
Beauty by Robin McKinley
Sunshine by Robin McKinley
Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron
Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust
Girls Made of Glass and Snow by Melissa Bashardoust
Zahrah the Windseeker by Nnedi Okorafor
Belle Révolte by Linsey Miller
Ash by Malinda Lo
Huntress by Malinda Lo
Sweet and Bitter Magic by Adrienne Tooley
The Light Between Worlds by Laura E. Weymouth
A Curse Dark As Gold by Elizabeth C. Bunce
In the Ravenous Dark by A.M. Strickland
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Empress of All Seasons by Emiko Jean
Don’t Call the Wolf by Aleksandra Ross
Burn by Patrick Ness (mentioned by Hannah as “another book about dragons”)
The Dark Tide by Alicia Jasinska
The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axie Oh (releases February 2022–sorrynotsorry!)
