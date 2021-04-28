Everything Is Feudal Europe

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Hannah and Tirzah talk about exciting news from Disney-Hyperion and then dive into standalone high fantasy.

Show notes

Disney-Hyperion news

“Brown for No Reason” article

Beauty by Robin McKinley

Sunshine by Robin McKinley

Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron

Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust

Girls Made of Glass and Snow by Melissa Bashardoust

Zahrah the Windseeker by Nnedi Okorafor

Belle Révolte by Linsey Miller

Ash by Malinda Lo

Huntress by Malinda Lo

Sweet and Bitter Magic by Adrienne Tooley

The Light Between Worlds by Laura E. Weymouth

A Curse Dark As Gold by Elizabeth C. Bunce

In the Ravenous Dark by A.M. Strickland

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

Empress of All Seasons by Emiko Jean

Don’t Call the Wolf by Aleksandra Ross

Burn by Patrick Ness (mentioned by Hannah as “another book about dragons”)

The Dark Tide by Alicia Jasinska

The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axie Oh (releases February 2022–sorrynotsorry!)

