Empowering Reads In Honor Of Women’s History Month

Nicole and Nusrah discuss empowering board books in honor of Women’s History Month!

Resources for curating an inclusive selection

Vilissa Thompson, Social Worker, Writer, Disability activist compiled this Black Women’s syllabus compilation.

Little Feminist Bookclub is a great resource for intersectional, feminist children’s literature.

Non-Board Books Discussed

Malala’s Magic Pencil by Malala Yousufzai, illustrated by Kerascoët

Board Books Discussed honoring Womens’ history month

Dream Big Little One written and illustrated by Vashti Harrison

Baby Young Gifted and Black by Jamia Wilson, illustrated by Andrea Pippins

Hats of Faith by Media Cohan, illustrated by Sarah Walsh

ABC for Me: ABC What Can She Be?: Girls can be anything they want to be, from A to Z by Sugar Snap Studio (Author), Jessie Ford (Author)

Baby Feminists Board book by Libby Babbott-Klein , illustrated by Jessica Walker

The Life of / La vida de Dolores by Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein, illustrated by Citlali Reyes

A is for Activist written and illustrated by Innosanto Nagara

Lady Legends Alphabet written and illustrated by Beck Feiner

Little Feminist Board Book Set from Mudpuppy and illustrated Lydia Ortiz

I Like Myself by Karen Beaumont and illustrated by David Catrow

Happy Hair written and illustrated by Mechal Renee Roe

