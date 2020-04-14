This week Alice and Kim talk new releases, Earth Day reads and more from the world of nonfiction.

Nonfiction News

Newsmaker: Stacey Abrams

The Pulitzer Prize announcements are postponed.

New Books

American Harvest by Marie Mutsuki Mockett

In the Waves: My Quest to Solve the Mystery of a Civil War Submarine by Rachel Lance

Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life by Lulu Miller

Dancing at the Pity Party: A Dead Mom Graphic Memoir by Tyler Feder

Why We Swim by Bonnie Tsui

Alice Quick Mentions: The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States by Walter Johnson

The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal About Identity, Race, Wealth, and Power by Deirdre Mask

Kim Quick Mentions:

Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life by Marie Kondo, Scott Sonenshein

More than Ready: Be Strong and Be You…and Other Lessons for Women of Color on the Rise by Cecilia Muñoz

Earth Day

The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go From Here by Hope Jahren

The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate – Discoveries from a Secret World by Peter Wohlleben

H is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald

Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have by Tatiana Schlossberg

Reading Now

KIM: Writers and Lovers by Lily King

ALICE: Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

CONCLUSION

