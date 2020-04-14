Earth Day Reads
This week Alice and Kim talk new releases, Earth Day reads and more from the world of nonfiction.
Nonfiction News
The Pulitzer Prize announcements are postponed.
New Books
American Harvest by Marie Mutsuki Mockett
In the Waves: My Quest to Solve the Mystery of a Civil War Submarine by Rachel Lance
Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life by Lulu Miller
Dancing at the Pity Party: A Dead Mom Graphic Memoir by Tyler Feder
Why We Swim by Bonnie Tsui
Alice Quick Mentions: The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States by Walter Johnson
The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal About Identity, Race, Wealth, and Power by Deirdre Mask
Kim Quick Mentions:
Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life by Marie Kondo, Scott Sonenshein
More than Ready: Be Strong and Be You…and Other Lessons for Women of Color on the Rise by Cecilia Muñoz
Earth Day
The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go From Here by Hope Jahren
The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate – Discoveries from a Secret World by Peter Wohlleben
H is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald
Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have by Tatiana Schlossberg
Reading Now
KIM: Writers and Lovers by Lily King
ALICE: Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
CONCLUSION
