10
Doorstoppers
Mary Kay and Louise talk about important things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? What are some of the best and worst doorstopper books? And, what are you reading now?
This episode is sponsored by Lit Stitch: 25 Cross-Stitch Patterns for Book Lovers, made by Book Riot and Abrams, TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes, and The Reading Women podcast.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:
The books that could flourish in this pandemic era from the BBC
Where next for VIRTUAL LITERATURE?
Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann
The Swan Gondola by Timothy Schaffert
The Museum of Innocence by Orhan Pamuk
The Crossing by Cormac McCarthy
Les Miserables by Victor Hugo
On the Road: The Original Scroll by Jack Kerouac
Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
Moby Dick by Herman Melville
Lord Of The Rings by J.R.R. Tolkein
Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin
Boy, Snow, Bird by Helen Oyeyemi
A Little Life by Hanya Yanigihara
Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
Black Leopard, Red Wolf Marlon James.
Harlem Godfather: The Rap on My Husband, Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson
Night And Day by Virginia Woolf
“In the Orchard” by Virginia Woolf
YOU CAN FIND YOUR HOSTS HERE:
Louise @ www.didyoueverstoptothink.com and @chaletfan on Twitter.
Mary Kay @ www.marykaymcbrayer.com, Twitter at @mkmcbrayer, and Instagram at @marykaymcbrayer.