Doorstoppers

Mary Kay and Louise talk about important things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? What are some of the best and worst doorstopper books? And, what are you reading now?

This episode is sponsored by Lit Stitch: 25 Cross-Stitch Patterns for Book Lovers, made by Book Riot and Abrams, TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes, and The Reading Women podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:

The books that could flourish in this pandemic era from the BBC

Where next for VIRTUAL LITERATURE?

“Black Box” by Jennifer Egan

Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann

The Swan Gondola by Timothy Schaffert

The Museum of Innocence by Orhan Pamuk

The Crossing by Cormac McCarthy

Les Miserables by Victor Hugo

On the Road: The Original Scroll by Jack Kerouac

Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

Moby Dick by Herman Melville

Lord Of The Rings by J.R.R. Tolkein

Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin

Boy, Snow, Bird by Helen Oyeyemi

Must Read Big Books

Long Books That Feel Short

A Little Life by Hanya Yanigihara

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

Black Leopard, Red Wolf Marlon James.

Harlem Godfather: The Rap on My Husband, Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson

Night And Day by Virginia Woolf

“In the Orchard” by Virginia Woolf

YOU CAN FIND YOUR HOSTS HERE:

Louise @ www.didyoueverstoptothink.com and @chaletfan on Twitter.

Mary Kay @ www.marykaymcbrayer.com, Twitter at @mkmcbrayer, and Instagram at @marykaymcbrayer.