Don’t Make a “Niccceeee” Joke

Eric and Kelly explore summer YA books, as well as highlight incredible new and upcoming queer YA books.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes made by Book Riot and Abrams, Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Illustrated by Wendy Xu , and Private Lessons by Cynthia Salaysay.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

SHOW NOTES

Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

It’s Kind of a Cheesy Love Story by Lauren Morrill

Grace and the Fever by Zan Romanoff

Again, Again by E. Lockhart

Forest of Souls by Lori M. Lee

“The Ultimate Guide to YA Short Stories”

In A Perfect World by Trish Doller

You Say It First by Katie Cotugno

My Summer of Love and Misfortune by Lindsay Wong

Girl Out of Water by Laura Silverman

Mariam Sharma Hits The Road by Sheba Karim

Wild Swans by Jessica Spotswood

“Rad Older Adults in YA”

Second Chance Summer by Emery Lord

Meet Me Here by Bryan Bliss

When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon

Summer Days and Summer Nights by Stephanie Perkins

Hot Dog Girl by Jennifer Dugan

Out Now edited by Saundra Mitchell

Camp by Lev Rosen

I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch

You Should See Me In A Crown by Leah Johnson

The State of Us by Shaun David Hutchinson

The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta

The Falling in Love Montage by Ciara Smyth

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callendar

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson