Episode 69
Don’t Make a “Niccceeee” Joke
Eric and Kelly explore summer YA books, as well as highlight incredible new and upcoming queer YA books.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes made by Book Riot and Abrams, Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Illustrated by Wendy Xu , and Private Lessons by Cynthia Salaysay.
SHOW NOTES
Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
It’s Kind of a Cheesy Love Story by Lauren Morrill
Grace and the Fever by Zan Romanoff
Again, Again by E. Lockhart
Forest of Souls by Lori M. Lee
“The Ultimate Guide to YA Short Stories”
In A Perfect World by Trish Doller
You Say It First by Katie Cotugno
My Summer of Love and Misfortune by Lindsay Wong
Girl Out of Water by Laura Silverman
Mariam Sharma Hits The Road by Sheba Karim
Wild Swans by Jessica Spotswood
Second Chance Summer by Emery Lord
Meet Me Here by Bryan Bliss
When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon
Summer Days and Summer Nights by Stephanie Perkins
Hot Dog Girl by Jennifer Dugan
Out Now edited by Saundra Mitchell
Camp by Lev Rosen
I Kissed Alice by Anna Birch
You Should See Me In A Crown by Leah Johnson
The State of Us by Shaun David Hutchinson
The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta
The Falling in Love Montage by Ciara Smyth
Felix Ever After by Kacen Callendar
All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson