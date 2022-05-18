Comfort Reads In SF/F

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jenn and guest Kim Ukura discuss SF/F comfort reading, talk about Locus Award Finalists and Percy Jackson casting, pay their respects to Patricia McKillip, and more.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

News

Locus Awards Finalists

Percy Jackson on Disney+ Casting Update (and a statement from Riordan) [Hollywood Reporter]

RIP Patricia McKillip [Locus]

RIP George Pérez [NPR]

Books Discussed

The Locked Tomb series by Tamsyn Muir

®evolution series by Stephanie Saulter

Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki

Nghi Vo’s Singing Hills Cycle

The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells

The Grisha Trilogy (and subsequent books) by Leigh Bardugo

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson