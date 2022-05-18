Comfort Reads In SF/F
Jenn and guest Kim Ukura discuss SF/F comfort reading, talk about Locus Award Finalists and Percy Jackson casting, pay their respects to Patricia McKillip, and more.
News
Percy Jackson on Disney+ Casting Update (and a statement from Riordan) [Hollywood Reporter]
RIP Patricia McKillip [Locus]
RIP George Pérez [NPR]
Books Discussed
The Locked Tomb series by Tamsyn Muir
®evolution series by Stephanie Saulter
Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki
Nghi Vo’s Singing Hills Cycle
The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells
The Grisha Trilogy (and subsequent books) by Leigh Bardugo
The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson