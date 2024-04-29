Come for the Puns

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk about author identities and pen names, bookish events gone wrong, and road trip romances.

News

Check out this first person account of Readers Take Denver 2024 by Jessica Mack at Latest Book Crush.

Books Discussed

You Should Be So Lucky by Cat Sebastian

Dating Dr. Dil by Nisha Sharma

In Which Margo Halifax Earns Her Shocking Reputation by Alexandra Vasti

A Shore Thing by Joanna Lowell (June 18)

Signal Boost by Alyssa Cole

Never Cross a Highlander by Lisa Rayne

