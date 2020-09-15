Books You Can Watch

This week Alice and Kim talk about true stories that have been turned into movies! Plus, new nonfiction about feminism, capitalism, activism, and beavers.

Nonfiction in the News

LitHub: “Lars Horn has won the Graywolf Press Nonfiction Prize”

New Nonfiction

More Than a Woman by Caitlin Moran

Having and Being Had by Eula Biss

What Can I Do?: My Path from Climate Despair to Action by Jane Fonda

Family in Six Tones: A Refugee Mother, an American Daughter by Lan Cao and Harlan Margaret Van Cao

Bringing Back the Beaver: The Story of One Man’s Quest to Rewild Britain’s Waterways by Derek Gow

Here She Is: The Complicated Reign of the Beauty Pageant in America by Hilary Levey Friedman

Books Into Movies

Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption by Bryan Stevenson

A Royal Affair: George III and His Scandalous Siblings by Stella Tilyar

Eat, Pray, Love, One Woman’s Search for Everything Across Italy, India and Indonesia by Elizabeth Gilbert

The Orchid Thief: A True Story of Beauty and Obsession by Susan Orlean

Reading Now

Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy by Margaret Sullivan

Witchfinders: A Seventeenth-Century English Tragedy by Malcolm Gaskill