Book Vs. Movie: Howl’s Moving Castle

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Nebula Award winners for 2021, some Cowboy Bebop and Broken Earth adaptation news, compare Howl’s Moving Castle the book and the movie, and more.

News

NK Jemisin is adapting Broken Earth [Tor.com]

2021 Nebula Winners

A problematic Sweet Tooth advert [io9]

Live action Cowboy Bebop follow-up! [Tor.com]

Discussion Notes

Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones

