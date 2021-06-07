Meet the Winners of the 56th Annual Nebula Awards

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Gather round, space nerds! The winners of the 2020 Nebula Awards have been announced. The Nebulas annually recognize the best works of science fiction and fantasy published in the United States. They have been voted on and presented by full members of Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, Inc. (SFWA) since 1966.

The 56th annual awards were presented in a virtual ceremony for the second year in a row due to the ongoing global pandemic. The ceremony was hosted by writer and performer Aydrea Walden. Presenters included Nisi Shawl, Mark Oshiro, Adam Savage, Tobias S. Buckell, Jeffe Kennedy, Carrie Patel, Mallory O’Meara, and Troy L. Wiggins. The awards ceremony took place during the 2021 Nebula Conference Online, which is open to both SFWA members and nonmembers.

Huge congratulations to all of the winners!

Andre Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction

A Wizard’s Guide to Defensive Baking by T. Kingfisher

Best Short Story

“Open House on Haunted Hill” by John Wiswell

Best Game Writing

Hades by Greg Kasavin

Best Novella

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark

Best Novelette

“Two Truths and a Lie” by Sarah Pinsker

Ray Bradbury Nebula Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation

The Good Place: "Whenever You're Ready" by Michael Schur, NBC

Best Novel

Network Effect: A Murderbot Novel by Martha Wells

Check out the full list of finalists here. Interested in learning more about the many science fiction and fantasy book awards? Check out our primer on SFF literary prizes here.