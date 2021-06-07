Meet the Winners of the 56th Annual Nebula Awards
Gather round, space nerds! The winners of the 2020 Nebula Awards have been announced. The Nebulas annually recognize the best works of science fiction and fantasy published in the United States. They have been voted on and presented by full members of Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, Inc. (SFWA) since 1966.
The 56th annual awards were presented in a virtual ceremony for the second year in a row due to the ongoing global pandemic. The ceremony was hosted by writer and performer Aydrea Walden. Presenters included Nisi Shawl, Mark Oshiro, Adam Savage, Tobias S. Buckell, Jeffe Kennedy, Carrie Patel, Mallory O’Meara, and Troy L. Wiggins. The awards ceremony took place during the 2021 Nebula Conference Online, which is open to both SFWA members and nonmembers.
Huge congratulations to all of the winners!
Andre Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction
A Wizard’s Guide to Defensive Baking by T. Kingfisher
Best Short Story
“Open House on Haunted Hill” by John Wiswell
Best Game Writing
Hades by Greg Kasavin
Best Novella
Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark
Best Novelette
“Two Truths and a Lie” by Sarah Pinsker
Ray Bradbury Nebula Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation
The Good Place: "Whenever You're Ready" by Michael Schur, NBC
Best Novel
Network Effect: A Murderbot Novel by Martha Wells
Check out the full list of finalists here. Interested in learning more about the many science fiction and fantasy book awards? Check out our primer on SFF literary prizes here.