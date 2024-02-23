Book Picks Inspired By True Detective: Night Country

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books that feature super cold settings!

NEWS

Attica Locke shared that the third book in her Darren Matthews trilogy will be coming out this year!

2024 Agatha Award Nominees

BOOKS DISCUSSED

City Under One Roof – Iris Yamashita

You Will Never Be Found – Tove Alsterdal

Village In the Dark – Iris Yamashita

The Warm Hands of Ghosts – Katherine Arden

Island Witch – Amanda Jayatissa

The Bad Ones – Melissa Albert

