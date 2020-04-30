Episode 28
Book Festivals Go Virtually, Everywhere
Nicole and Matthew discuss the creative ways books and bookmakers are connecting with readers during stay-at-home regulations. Joining is special guest Christina Soontornvat, author of A Wish in the Dark and co-founder of the Everywhere Book Fest.
This episode is sponsored by:
TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes
Lila and Hadley by Kody Keplinger from Scholastic
Fun Fun Fun World by Yehudi Mercado from Oni Press and Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
To get even more kidlit news and recommendations, sign up for our The Kids Are All Right newsletter!
RELEVANT LINKS:
Every Child a Reader’s resources for Children’s Book Week
#OperationStorytime from Romper (on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using hashtag #operationstorytime)
“Write. Right. Rite.” Series with Jason Reynolds
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
PICTURE BOOKS:
Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice by Mahogany L. Browne, Elizabeth Acevedo and Olivia Gatwood; illustrated by Theodore Taylor III
Little Leaders by Vashti Harrison
MIDDLE GRADE:
Ghost Squad by Claribel A. Ortega
Twins (Twins #1) by Varian Johnson and Shannon Wright
The Land of the Cranes by Aida Salazar
The Dragon Egg Princess by Ellen Oh
The Vanderbeekers Lost and Found by Karina Yan Glaser
by Jewell Parker Rhodes
WHERE TO FIND CHILDREN’S BOOKS DURING QUARANTINE
- Your local library – Even as libraries are closing for the quarantine, they have a ton of e-books, resources, and movies for kids.
- Epic! – Epic! is the Leading Digital Library for Kids 12 & Under
- Susan Tan’s Authors Everywhere YouTube channel
- How Kids’ Lit Is Responding to the Coronavirus
- Read, Wonder, and Learn – Favorite Authors & Illustrators Share Resources for Learning Anywhere
- COVID-19 Resources compiled by We Need Diverse Books
- Resources for Online PreK-12 Teaching During COVID and Beyond
- Little free libraries – There may be free books in a free library just around the corner from you. Give a book, get a book, and remember to wash those hands!
CLOSING NOTE:
Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).