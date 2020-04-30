Book Festivals Go Virtually, Everywhere

Nicole and Matthew discuss the creative ways books and bookmakers are connecting with readers during stay-at-home regulations. Joining is special guest Christina Soontornvat, author of A Wish in the Dark and co-founder of the Everywhere Book Fest.

Everywhere Book Fest

Every Child a Reader’s resources for Children’s Book Week

#OperationStorytime from Romper (on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using hashtag #operationstorytime)

“Write. Right. Rite.” Series with Jason Reynolds

Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice by Mahogany L. Browne, Elizabeth Acevedo and Olivia Gatwood; illustrated by Theodore Taylor III

Little Leaders by Vashti Harrison

Ghost Squad by Claribel A. Ortega

Twins (Twins #1) by Varian Johnson and Shannon Wright

The Land of the Cranes by Aida Salazar

The Dragon Egg Princess by Ellen Oh

The Vanderbeekers Lost and Found by Karina Yan Glaser

Black Brother, Black Brother by Jewell Parker Rhodes

