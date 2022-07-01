Be Gay, Do Crimes
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery and suspense reads to keep Pride alive all year long.
Books Discussed
The Echo Wife – Sarah Gailey
Death Prefers Blondes – Caleb Roehrig
Ace of Spades – Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
The Verifiers – Jane Pek
Harlem Sunset – Nekesa Afia
Unnatural Ends – Christopher Huang
