Be Gay, Do Crimes

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mystery and suspense reads to keep Pride alive all year long.

Books Discussed

The Echo Wife – Sarah Gailey

Death Prefers Blondes – Caleb Roehrig

Ace of Spades – Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

The Verifiers – Jane Pek

Harlem Sunset – Nekesa Afia

Unnatural Ends – Christopher Huang

And we will talk to you all next time!