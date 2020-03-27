Banished to the Corner
Katie and Rincey thank the mystery gods for a new Tana French potentially coming this fall, talk about some great mystery small presses.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Gone by Midnight by Candice Fox published by Forge Books, and Cross Her Heart by Melinda Leigh.
Show Notes
Lucy Alibar, who wrote the screenplay for Beasts of the Southern Wild, will be adapting the screenplay for Where the Crawdads Sing
David Lagercrantz announces a modern Sherlock Holmes series for 2021
The new Tana French book is up on Amazon!
The best crime fiction small presses
Books Mentioned
Zero Saints by Gabino Iglesias
The Aosawa Murders by Riku Onda, translated by Alison Watts
The Herd by Andrea Bartz
Brown Girl Ghosted by Mintie Das
Valentine by Elizabeth Wetmore
The Familiar Dark by Amy Engel
American Animals: A True Crime Memoir by Eric Borsuk
The Only Child by Mi-Ae Seo
Thirteen by Steve Cavanaugh
Sadie by Courtney Summers
The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins
Maisie Dobbs by Jacqueline Winspear