Banished to the Corner

Katie and Rincey thank the mystery gods for a new Tana French potentially coming this fall, talk about some great mystery small presses.

Show Notes

Lucy Alibar, who wrote the screenplay for Beasts of the Southern Wild, will be adapting the screenplay for Where the Crawdads Sing

David Lagercrantz announces a modern Sherlock Holmes series for 2021

The new Tana French book is up on Amazon!

The best crime fiction small presses

Books Mentioned

Zero Saints by Gabino Iglesias

The Aosawa Murders by Riku Onda, translated by Alison Watts

The Herd by Andrea Bartz

Brown Girl Ghosted by Mintie Das

Valentine by Elizabeth Wetmore

The Familiar Dark by Amy Engel

American Animals: A True Crime Memoir by Eric Borsuk

The Only Child by Mi-Ae Seo

Thirteen by Steve Cavanaugh

Sadie by Courtney Summers

The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins

Maisie Dobbs by Jacqueline Winspear