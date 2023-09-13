Backlist To The Future, With Nonfiction

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn talks about some nonfiction reads that have changed the way she approaches SF/F!

Books Discussed

The Carrier Theory of Fiction by Ursula K. Le Guin, introduction by Donna Haraway

The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein

Physics of the Impossible by Michio Kaku