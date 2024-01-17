Backlist To The Future, With Listener Questions

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn answers two listener questions — one looking for romantasy series, and another for rompy sci-fi.

Books Discussed

Romantasy for Sarah:

Bitter Medicine by Mia Tsai

The Hurricane Wars by Thea Guanzon

Gail Carriger (Parasol Protectorate)

Rompy SF for Tanelle:

Light Years From Home by Mike Chen

Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots

Mandatory mention of Valerie Valdes (Chilling Effect)