BIPOC newsletter giveaway BIPOC newsletter giveaway BIPOC newsletter giveaway

Episode 110.5
Backlist To The Future, On The Edges

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Jenn discusses speculative fiction on the edges of SF/F.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

She Who Became The Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

A Hero Born (Legend of the Condor Heroes) by Jin Yong

The Talented Ribkins by Ladee Hubbard

Let real book nerds recommend books to you based on your reading tastes!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!