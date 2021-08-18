Episode 110.5
Backlist To The Future, On The Edges
This week, Jenn discusses speculative fiction on the edges of SF/F.
Books Discussed
She Who Became The Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
A Hero Born (Legend of the Condor Heroes) by Jin Yong
The Talented Ribkins by Ladee Hubbard