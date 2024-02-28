Backlist To the Future, Listener Questions Part 4

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jenn tackles two more listener questions and updates everyone about her Machineries of Empire reread.

Books Discussed

The Machineries of Empire by Yoon Ha Lee

Jennifer K: Middle-grade SF/F

The Storm Runner by J.C. Cervantes (but really any Rick Riordan Presents)

Lisa P: Academic sci-fi and Marginalized perspectives in high fantasy

The Blue, Beautiful World (Cygnus Beta #3) by Karen Lord

The Unbroken by C.L. Clark

She Who Became The Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

Rec’d by Lisa: We Are Legion (We Are Bob) by Dennis E. Taylor