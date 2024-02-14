Back to the Future: Listener Questions Part 3

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn answers two listener questions about paranormal romance and cinnamon rolls.

Books Discussed

For Sarah: comps for Nalini Singh

Mercenary Librarians series by Kit Rocha

L. Penelope’s Earthsinger series

Shelly Laurenston’s Honey Badgers series

For Christina: cinnamon rolls who are going through it

Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki

Station Eternity by Mur Lafferty

Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho (and/or others by Zen Cho)