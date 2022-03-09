This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss a Miyazaki graphic novel, Black superheroes, Octavia Butler, recent award-winning short fiction, and more.

News

2021 Bram Stoker Awards finalists

English translation of Miyazaki graphic novel “Shuna’s Journey” [Nerdist]

“My Super Hero Is Black” book forthcoming [EW]

Octavia Butler profile [USA Today]

Works Discussed

“Rat and Finch are Friends” by Innocent Chizaram Ilo, 2021 Nommo Award Winner for Short Story (Tied), published in Strange Horizons (cw: homophobia)

“Metal Like Blood in the Dark” by T. Kingfisher, 2021 Hugo Award Winner for Short Story, published in Uncanny Magazine

“Hungry Daughters of Starving Mothers” by Alyssa Wong (warning: disordered eating) (2015 Nebula Award for Best Short Story; 2016 World Fantasy Award for Short Fiction)

Emergency Skin (Forward Collection) by NK Jemisin (warning: racism, homophobia) (2020 Hugo and 2020 Ignyte Awards for Novelette)