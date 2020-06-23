Audiobooks Like Podcasts

This week Alice and Kim talk about podcast-ish audiobooks you can listen to even when you don’t have a commute, plus new books about voting, strippers, and murder on the high seas.

This episode is sponsored by Hey YA, Book Riot’s own podcast about all things young adult lit, Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz, now available in paperback from Algonquin Books, and Harper Perennial and Twisted by Emma Dabiri.

Nonfiction in the News

Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosch

Sacramento Bee: “HBO releases trailer for documentary series on writer’s hunt for Golden State Killer”

Shelf Awareness: “Publishers and Binc Team Up to Support Indies”

New Books

Thank You for Voting by Erin Geiger Smith

Neon Girls by Jenny Worley

Not a Gentleman’s Work by Gerard Koeppel

See No Stranger by Valarie Kaur

AUdiobooks That are Like Podcasts

We’re Going to Need More Wine by Gabrielle Union

Southern Lady Code by Helen Ellis

Stiff by Mary Roach

Self-Inflicted Wounds by Aisha Tyler

Reading Now

Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker

The Woman’s Hour by Elaine Weiss