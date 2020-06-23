Episode 60
Audiobooks Like Podcasts
This week Alice and Kim talk about podcast-ish audiobooks you can listen to even when you don’t have a commute, plus new books about voting, strippers, and murder on the high seas.
This episode is sponsored by Hey YA, Book Riot’s own podcast about all things young adult lit, Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz, now available in paperback from Algonquin Books, and Harper Perennial and Twisted by Emma Dabiri.
Nonfiction in the News
Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosch
Sacramento Bee: “HBO releases trailer for documentary series on writer’s hunt for Golden State Killer”
Shelf Awareness: “Publishers and Binc Team Up to Support Indies”
New Books
Thank You for Voting by Erin Geiger Smith
Neon Girls by Jenny Worley
Not a Gentleman’s Work by Gerard Koeppel
See No Stranger by Valarie Kaur
AUdiobooks That are Like Podcasts
We’re Going to Need More Wine by Gabrielle Union
Southern Lady Code by Helen Ellis
Stiff by Mary Roach
Self-Inflicted Wounds by Aisha Tyler
Reading Now
Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker
The Woman’s Hour by Elaine Weiss