Audiobook Narrators Who Always Understand the Assignment
This week, Tirzah and Erica talk about some their favorite audiobook narrators.
Show Notes:
A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow is being made into a movie!
Books narrated by Frankie Corzo post
Frankie Corzo:
What I Want You to See by Catherine Linka
Never Coming Home by Kate M. Williams
A Cuban Girl’s Guide Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Nameyn
Kevin R. Free:
The Haunting of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass
In Deeper Waters by F.T. Lukens
James Fouhey:
Field Guide to a North American Teenager and Charming as a Verb by Ben Phillipe
Grace Rolek:
A Thousand Steps Into Night and We Are Not Free by Traci Chee
Soneela Nankani:
Kings, Queens, and In-Betweens by Tanya Boteju
The Knockout by Sajni Patel
Natalie Naudus:
Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan (
Skyhunter by Marie Lu
I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston
Emily Woo Zeller:
Gloria Chao’s books like Rent A Boyfriend, etc.
Outrun the Moon by Stacey Lee
It’s Not Like It’s a Secret by Misa Sugiura
Christie Moreau:
The Inheritance Games and Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
