Audiobook Narrators Who Always Understand the Assignment

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Tirzah and Erica talk about some their favorite audiobook narrators.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Show Notes:

A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow is being made into a movie!

Books narrated by Frankie Corzo post

Frankie Corzo:

What I Want You to See by Catherine Linka

Never Coming Home by Kate M. Williams

A Cuban Girl’s Guide Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Nameyn

Kevin R. Free:

The Haunting of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass

In Deeper Waters by F.T. Lukens

James Fouhey:

Field Guide to a North American Teenager and Charming as a Verb by Ben Phillipe

Grace Rolek:

A Thousand Steps Into Night and We Are Not Free by Traci Chee

Soneela Nankani:

Kings, Queens, and In-Betweens by Tanya Boteju

The Knockout by Sajni Patel

Natalie Naudus:

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan (

Skyhunter by Marie Lu

I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston

Emily Woo Zeller:

Gloria Chao’s books like Rent A Boyfriend, etc.

Outrun the Moon by Stacey Lee

It’s Not Like It’s a Secret by Misa Sugiura

Christie Moreau:

The Inheritance Games and Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at HeyYA@bookriot.com.