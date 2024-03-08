Anatomy of a Scene and Hardest/Easiest with Xochitl Gonzalez

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Xochitl Gonzalez, author of Anita de Monte Laughs Last, joins Jeff to debut two new First Edition segments: Anatomy of a Scene and Hardest/Easiest. In the first segment, they each pick a scene to dissect from Anita de Monte Laughs Last. In the second, Gonzalez talks about what part of the book was the easiest to write….and which was the hardest.

Discussed in this episode:

Anita de Monte Laughs Last

