All the Backlist! September 30, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles she loves related to upcoming new releases!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book. And don’t forget to check out our new podcast Adaptation Nation! Subscribe on your podcatcher of choice.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Lark & Kasim Start a Revolution by Kacen Callender

Moonflower by Kacen Callender

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender

Leech by Hiron Ennes

Cold Storage by David Koepp

Aurora by David Koepp

The House Without Windows by Barbara Newhall Follett and Jackie Morris

Article: Vanishing Act by Paul Collins