All the Backlist! September 30, 2022
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles she loves related to upcoming new releases!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book. And don’t forget to check out our new podcast Adaptation Nation! Subscribe on your podcatcher of choice.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Lark & Kasim Start a Revolution by Kacen Callender
Moonflower by Kacen Callender
Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender
Leech by Hiron Ennes
Cold Storage by David Koepp
Aurora by David Koepp
The House Without Windows by Barbara Newhall Follett and Jackie Morris
Article: Vanishing Act by Paul Collins