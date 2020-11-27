Episode 287.5
All the Backlist! November 27, 2020

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a book like nothing she’s ever read!

Books discussed on the show:

Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower by Brittney Cooper

Pet by Akwaeke Emezi

Books mentioned on the show:

The Perfect Cookie: Your Ultimate Guide to Foolproof Cookies, Brownies, and Bars by America’s Test Kitchen

