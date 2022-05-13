All the Backlist! May 13, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Trisha recommends two non-fiction books about how we talk and write about culture and politics in the United States.

Books Discussed

What Were We Thinking: A Brief Intellectual History of the Trump Era by Carlos Lozada

What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia by Elizabeth Catte