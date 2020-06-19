All the Backlist! June 19, 2020

This week, Tirzah talks about two great backlist books, including two memoirs by trans women.

Books Discussed on the Show:

Redefining Realness: My Path to Womanhood, Identity, Love, and So Much More by Janet Mock

Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States by Samantha Allen