Episode 264.5
All the Backlist! June 19, 2020
This week, Tirzah talks about two great backlist books, including two memoirs by trans women.
Books Discussed on the Show:
Redefining Realness: My Path to Womanhood, Identity, Love, and So Much More by Janet Mock
Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States by Samantha Allen