Episode 264.5
All the Backlist! June 19, 2020

Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Tirzah talks about two great backlist books, including two memoirs by trans women.

Books Discussed on the Show:

Redefining Realness: My Path to Womanhood, Identity, Love, and So Much More by Janet Mock

Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States by Samantha Allen

