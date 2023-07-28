All the Backlist! July 28, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of amazing books out in paperback today and two 2024 titles to mark down on your TBR now.

Books Discussed

How to Be Eaten by Maria Adelmann

We Could Be Heroes by Mike Chen

We Are All Completely Fine by Daryl Gregory

My Murder by Katie Williams

Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah

There There by Tommy Orange

Night of the Living Rez by Morgan Talty

The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez

In the Time of Butterflies by Julia Alvarez

How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents by Julia Alvarez

The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan

The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan

Saving Fish from Drowning by Amy Tan

The Bonesetter’s Daughter by Amy Tan

The Sibley Guide to Birds by David Allen Sibley