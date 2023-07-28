All the Backlist! July 28, 2023
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of amazing books out in paperback today and two 2024 titles to mark down on your TBR now.
Books Discussed
How to Be Eaten by Maria Adelmann
We Could Be Heroes by Mike Chen
We Are All Completely Fine by Daryl Gregory
My Murder by Katie Williams
Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah
There There by Tommy Orange
Night of the Living Rez by Morgan Talty
The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez
In the Time of Butterflies by Julia Alvarez
How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents by Julia Alvarez
The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan
The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan
Saving Fish from Drowning by Amy Tan
The Bonesetter’s Daughter by Amy Tan
The Sibley Guide to Birds by David Allen Sibley