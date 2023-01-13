All The Backlist: January 13, 2023
This week, Kelly nerds out about music nonfiction, with recommendations galore, whatever your genre of choice.
Show Notes
Major Labels: A History of Music in Seven Genres by Kelefa Sanneh
Sellout: The Major-Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore by Dan Ozzy
Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands from NKOTB to BTS by Maria Sherman
Everything I Need I Get From You: How Fangirls Created the Internet as We Know It by Kaitlyn Tiffany
The Number Ones: Twenty Chart Topping Hits That Reveal the History of Pop Music by Tom Briehan
Music Is History by Questlove
Her Country: How Women of Country Music Became the Success They Never Were Supposed to Be by Marissa Moss
60 Songs That Explain The 90s Podcast