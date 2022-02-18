All the Backlist! February 18, 2022
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a fantasy pick she couldn’t put down!
Books Discussed on the Show:
The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna
We Still Here: Pandemic, Policing, Protest, & Possibility by Marc Lamont Hill
Books Mentioned on the Show:
The Merciless Ones (The Gilded Ones #2) by Namina Forna