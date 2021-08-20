Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
Episode 324.5
All the Backlist! August 20, 2021

This week, Patricia talks about a couple backlist titles including an absolute must-read about race.

Books discussed on the show:

Dumplin’ by Julie Murphy

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

Books mentioned on the show:

When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole

