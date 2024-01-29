Adapted Screenplay Nominees, Big 5 Really Just as Big, NBCC Award Finalists, and more

Jeff and Rebecca helpfully wade into the Adapted Screenplay Discourse, question framing 2023 as anything other than dominance for the Big 5, peruse the National Book Critics Circle Award nominees, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

Kansas introduces anti-book ban bill

Independent publishers chip away at Big Five’s hold on bestseller lists

NBCC awards finalists

Oscar nominees are out and apparently Barbie is an adaptation