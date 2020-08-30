Episode 395
A Very Quiet Heist
Jeff and Rebecca follow-up about the Future Library, are surprised by the NBCC vote, get excited for Enola Holmes, and much more.
This episode is sponsored by:
TBR
The Switch by Beth O’Leary
Place at the Table by Saadia Faruqi, Laura Shovan
Lobizona by Romina Garber
Discussed in this episode:
Let’s make sounds about the Enola Holmes trailer
NBCC fails to vote out Carlin Romano
Audible rolls out cheaper subscription plan for access to exclusive podcasts & audio content
Pride and Less Prejudice