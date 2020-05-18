A Quarter of a Thumb

Jess and Trisha talk about the importance of inclusive language, have MANY thoughts about an adaptation of Safe Harbour by Danielle Steel, and recommend a few more readalikes and some romances that are set entirely in one location.

This episode is sponsored by Lit Stitch: 25 Cross-Stitch Patterns for Book Lovers, made by Book Riot and Abrams; TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes; and Stay with Me from author Becky Wade.

News

The GLAAD Media Reference Guide might be a useful resource for a lot of us.

Safe Harbour – with a “u” – may be the romance adaptation you need right now. It also very much may not be.

Books Discussed

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors and Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev

Island Affair by Priscilla Oliveras

One Last Chance by Terese Beharrie

American Fairytale and American Love Story by Adriana Herrera

Rafe by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Sleeper by Kayley Loring

A Taste of Her own Medicine by Tasha L. Harrison

Do You Want to Start a Scandal? by Tessa Dare

A Cowboy to Remember by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Candy Hearts by Erin McLellan

Proper English by KJ Charles

Bear With Me by Lucy Eden

Keep sending us your recs for what romance adaptations we should discuss, and let us know what your favorite single setting romances are.