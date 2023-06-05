A Little High Falutin’
Jeff and Rebecca talk about 2022’s book sales, The Ripped Bodice branching out, audiobooks keep growing, an interesting new trailer, recent reading, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
2022 book sales down 2.6% from 2021
But the audiobook market keeps growing
Librarians sue Arkansas state over book banning law
The Ripped Bodice is opening a Brooklyn location
The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor
A Guide to Midwestern Conversation by Taylor Kay Phillips