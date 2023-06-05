A Little High Falutin’

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about 2022’s book sales, The Ripped Bodice branching out, audiobooks keep growing, an interesting new trailer, recent reading, and much more.

2022 book sales down 2.6% from 2021

But the audiobook market keeps growing

Librarians sue Arkansas state over book banning law

The Color Purple trailer

The Ripped Bodice is opening a Brooklyn location

Wonder Boy

The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor

A Guide to Midwestern Conversation by Taylor Kay Phillips

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

The Ferryman by Justin Cronin