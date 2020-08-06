Episode 35
A Different Kind of Back-To-School
Nicole and Matthew discuss how the coronavirus is affecting decisions to reopen schools and what school will look like in the fall.
Relevant Links:
- A School Reopens, and the Coronavirus Creeps In (NYT)
- Ways School Librarians Can Serve Students in Fall 2020
Books Discussed on the Show:
Picture Books:
- The King of Kindergarten by Derrick Barnes and illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton
- A Gift for Amma: Market Day in India by Meera Sriram; illustrated by Mariona Cabassa
- The Thing about Bees: A Love Letter by Shabazz Larkin
- Just Like a Mama by Alice Faye Duncan; illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow
Chapter Books:
- 13th Street #1: Battle of the Bad-Breath Bats by David Bowles; illustrated by Shane Clester
- #2: The Fire-Breathing Ferret Fiasco (13th Street series)
- #3: Clash of the Cackling Cougars (13th Street series)
Middle Grade:
- Under the Cottonwood Tree by Paul Meyer and Carlos Meyer; Illustrated by Margaret Hardy
- Twins by Varian Johnson and Shannon Wright
- A Place at the Table by Saadia Faruqi and Laura Shovan
- Three Keys by Kelly Yang
- The Other Half of Happy by Rebecca Balcárcel
Closing Note:
