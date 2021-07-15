Unhei is the new kid at school and she is anxious about her teachers being able to pronounce her name. When she introduces herself on the first day, she tells her classmates she will select an English name and tell them next week. She has her classmates put suggestions in a jar and she prepares to choose — but on the day of her name-choosing, the jar disappears. A new friend encourages Unhei to choose her own Korean name and tell everyone how to pronounce it.