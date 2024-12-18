Introducing Book Riot’s 2025 Reading Log!

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.

If you’ve found yourself struggling with finishing books or in a bit of a rut, I promise, all things being equal, that using our 2025 reading log and paying more attention to the types of books you read will breathe fresh life into your reading. And listen, even if you already read very diversely, seeing how your other reading habits shake out—like, for instance, are you more of an Amazon or a Bookshop.org girlie?—could be illuminating in other ways.