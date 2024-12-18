Introducing Book Riot’s 2025 Reading Log!
Introducing the 2025 Reading Log!
If you’ve found yourself struggling with finishing books or in a bit of a rut, I promise, all things being equal, that using our 2025 reading log and paying more attention to the types of books you read will breathe fresh life into your reading. And listen, even if you already read very diversely, seeing how your other reading habits shake out—like, for instance, are you more of an Amazon or a Bookshop.org girlie?—could be illuminating in other ways.
‘Tis The Season For Holiday Mysteries
I have winter holiday-themed mysteries for Hanukkah and Christmas (both land on the same week this year), the New Year, and one that is not a winter holiday, but is for those already sick of winter who want to look forward to bringing in spring with the Chinese New Year.
The Best Historical Fiction of 2024
The important thing isn’t whether I’ve included every single exceptional historical fiction book from the year, it’s that these historical fiction books are exceptional and deserve your attention. Each and every one of them is worthy of a spot on your TBR. Whether they’re rounding out your reading goals for the year or starting you off on a new year of reading, these five books are absolute must-reads. Either way, there’s no time to lose.
The Best New LGBTQIA+ Comics and Graphic Novels
The end of the year is right around the corner, but it’s not too late to fit in a few more great books, especially if they’re comics and graphic novels. Finish off your 2024 year of reading with some of the best new LGBTQIA+ comics published in recent months. From YA romance to paranormal fantasy to biographical nonfiction, you’ll find a variety of queer identities and genres in this list. We’ve got titles from bestselling creators like Jen Wang, actors and musicians like Nicole Maines and Tegan and Sara, and some debut authors. Even better, most of these comics are single-sitting reads that you won’t be able to put down.
Tailored Book Recommendations Makes a Novel Gift For the Holidays
New YA Books For The Rest of 2024
It is a difficult time to release a new book, especially as folks are flooded with best-of lists, with award-winning lists, and everything else that comes in the busy holiday season. That isn’t to say those things aren’t important or worthwhile—they are—but it’s a reminder that if there’s something below that even slightly captures your interest, grab a copy in your favorite place to purchase or borrow books.
A Woman-Centered Retelling of a Greek Classic
Pat Barker’s skill lies in directing the reader’s gazes to the women in the epic of Troy and asking us to reconsider the stories we tell about the mighty Greek and Trojan warriors. Where are the women in these stories? What REALLY were their fates? Instead of centering on men and their mighty deeds, Barker focuses on the women forced to tend their wounds, make their food, and warm their beds. This is the true legacy of Troy, the enslavement of hundreds of women forced to clean up the aftermath of men at war.
The Best Comics and Graphic Novels of 2024
So, if you want to read the best comics and graphic novels of 2024, this is the place to start. There are plenty of other great comics that came out this year for you to enjoy (and we’ve recommended plenty of them here on Book Riot, like these YA ones), but these eight are the must-reads. Let me explain why.