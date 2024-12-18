Introducing the 2025 Reading Log!

While I’ve been a lifelong lover of books, I’ve also been a serial not-finisher of them. I know we all have a DNF pile by the end of the year, and I still do, but it wasn’t until I started at Book Riot that that pile got a lot less substantial.

Now, my attention span is still raggedy, but I am finishing significantly more books than before, which I can chalk it up to a few things, but the main thing I’d say that made a difference was reading more diversely. Turns out, I was tired of the same old same and didn’t even realize it, but once I started intentionally branching out of not only the most popular books but also my own comfort zone? Pages got turned, okay?

I want this for you, too, friend.